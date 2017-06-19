The King Crab Shack's Vietnamese-Caju...

The King Crab Shack's Vietnamese-Cajun seafood is coming to Brady Street

13 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

Tired of the usual pub fare and pizza on the East Side? Well, the unique, zesty hybrid of Vietnamese-Cajun seafood not to mention live lobster, crawfish boils and crab legs in a bag is coming to Brady Street to save you. At least, that's what signs on the former Pepi's Place storefront, 1330 E. Brady St., would suggest, as it appears The King Crab Shack will open there soon.

