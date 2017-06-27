Summerfest Day 1: Red Hot Chili Peppers

3 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

It begins! The Big Gig half a century in the making starts today and it's dreaming of "Californication," as classic alt rockers the Red Hot Chili Peppers will open up Summerfest 50 at the newly renamed American Family Insurance Amphitheater . The crew's headliner show joined by special guests Deerhoof and Jack Irons begins at 7:30 p.m. For those, however, who can stop and appreciate the shindig in moderation, there are plenty of other terrific acts spread across Summerfest's first day, from the EDM-fueled flair of Flume, to the head-banging hits of Tesla, to the country crooning of Frankie Ballard and many, many, ridiculously more.

