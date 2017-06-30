Steve Aoki brought the party to Summerfest 50
If there is ever an artist who's concerts can actually be described as a party, it would be Steve Aoki. He is known for bringing the lights, the sound and even cake and let's just say that he did not disappoint at Summerfest 50. This was the first time that I have seen Steve Aoki live.
