Special election Tues. for Dane Co. Dist. 16
There is a special election Tuesday, June 13, for those living in Dane County District 16. Voters will be choosing a Dane County Board Supervisor to replace Dave de Felice who resigned earlier this year. The district includes wards in east Madison, Town of Blooming Grove, and the Village of McFarland.
