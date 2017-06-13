Special election Tues. for Dane Co. D...

Special election Tues. for Dane Co. Dist. 16

14 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

There is a special election Tuesday, June 13, for those living in Dane County District 16. Voters will be choosing a Dane County Board Supervisor to replace Dave de Felice who resigned earlier this year. The district includes wards in east Madison, Town of Blooming Grove, and the Village of McFarland.

