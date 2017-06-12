South Side barbershop owner creates one-stop shop for hip-hop community
Since he was 11 years old, Jordan Eastern, now 23, has been getting his hair cut by the same person, Victor Tovar, at the same place, Flip N Styles. "The vibe, the people, the whole atmosphere is great.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Fri
|johhnybgood
|32
|make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16)
|Jun 14
|yourown
|48
|Black Panthers vs Store
|Jun 14
|300blackout
|3
|Republicans press professors to spend more time...
|Jun 13
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|2
|Farkas on Trump spying
|Jun 13
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|2
|Pride fest
|Jun 12
|just
|1
|The Agenda: Supermarket closing is not the sick...
|Jun 12
|Broke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC