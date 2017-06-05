Six Emerging National and Milwaukee Bands Announced for Radio...
Nationally acclaimed rapper Noname and rockers Strand of Oaks and Field Report will headline Radio Milwaukee's "88Nine Block Party, Presented by Educators Credit Union," a free, all-day concert and celebration on June 24 outside the non- commercial station's studios in Walker's Point, the station announced Monday. In addition to the three emerging national groups, the block party will feature leading Milwaukee artists REYNA, D'Amato and Abby Jeanne.
