Sendik's to open location on Marquette University campus

Marquette University President Michael R. Lovell today announced that a new Sendik's store will open in the heart of the Marquette campus on the northeast corner of 16th and West Wells Streets. "From my earliest days as president at Marquette, I told our students and our partners in the Near West Side that bringing a top-quality grocer to our community was the highest priority," Lovell said.

