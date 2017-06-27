Sendik's to open location on Marquette University campus
Marquette University President Michael R. Lovell today announced that a new Sendik's store will open in the heart of the Marquette campus on the northeast corner of 16th and West Wells Streets. "From my earliest days as president at Marquette, I told our students and our partners in the Near West Side that bringing a top-quality grocer to our community was the highest priority," Lovell said.
