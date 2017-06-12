Researcher uncovers artifacts, anecdotes of Janesville's brewery history

Growing up east of Janesville's Traxler Park, Rob Bier, 51, explored the city by bike, stopping to hike along the banks of the Rock River downtown where the foundations of a brick building stood, or trek wooded lots dotted with old bottles behind Mercy Hospital or the ice arena. Years later, as he learned more about the city's past, he realized his childhood adventures shared a common denominator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CSI Media.