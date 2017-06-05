Report: Wisconsin manufacturing jobs ...

Report: Wisconsin manufacturing jobs dropped in 2016 new

New figures show Wisconsin manufacturers lost nearly 3,800 jobs in 2016 and that the state continues to trail the national rate of overall job creation. Wisconsin's manufacturing headcount dropped by nearly 1 percent from December 2015 to December 2016, according to the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wage Data .

