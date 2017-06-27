Red Hot Chili Peppers' superfan travels from Brazil
Altair Santos came from Brazil to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers tonight at the American Family Insurance Marcus Amphitheater and OnMilwaukee was lucky enough to randomly bump into him the night before. Santos is from So Paulo, Brazil and is here to document the band via the instruction of Warner Brothers, RHCP's record company to document the Summerfest show and future performances in the Midwest.
