Public record for June 7, 2017
QUENTEN LLOYD OLSON , 19, of 11 S. Chatham St., Janesville, at 9:13 p.m. Monday at home on a charge of physical child abuse. --MALIJAH ALISE ROBERTSON , 17, Milwaukee, at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 104 N. Marion St., Janesville, on a charge of theft of personal identity information/documents, entering land without consent, battery and disorderly conduct.
