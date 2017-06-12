Promise Zone Bike Ride is Saturday in Milwaukee's Garden Homes Square
Alderman Ashanti Hamilton is excited to partner with Alderman Khalif J. Rainey , Northwest Side Community Development Corporation , Black Girls Do Bike, the Wisconsin Bike Federation and Bublr Bikes, for a neighborhood bike ride open to all residents of Milwaukee on The event is designed to promote the city's Promise Zone Initiative, a multifaceted effort to revitalize four areas of the city with significant opportunities for improvement, which includes the Greater Old North Milwaukee zone, where the ride will take place. "I am excited about this event to inspire residents and families to get active this summer," said Ashanti Hamilton, President of the Common Council and NWSCDC board member.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekend.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16)
|3 hr
|yourown
|48
|Black Panthers vs Store
|12 hr
|300blackout
|3
|Republicans press professors to spend more time...
|Tue
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|2
|Farkas on Trump spying
|Tue
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|2
|Pride fest
|Mon
|just
|1
|The Agenda: Supermarket closing is not the sick...
|Mon
|Broke
|1
|Public record for June 7, 2017
|Mon
|MilwaukeeBroke
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC