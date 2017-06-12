Promise Zone Bike Ride is Saturday in...

Promise Zone Bike Ride is Saturday in Milwaukee's Garden Homes Square

Alderman Ashanti Hamilton is excited to partner with Alderman Khalif J. Rainey , Northwest Side Community Development Corporation , Black Girls Do Bike, the Wisconsin Bike Federation and Bublr Bikes, for a neighborhood bike ride open to all residents of Milwaukee on The event is designed to promote the city's Promise Zone Initiative, a multifaceted effort to revitalize four areas of the city with significant opportunities for improvement, which includes the Greater Old North Milwaukee zone, where the ride will take place. "I am excited about this event to inspire residents and families to get active this summer," said Ashanti Hamilton, President of the Common Council and NWSCDC board member.

