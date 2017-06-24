President Trump's weekly radio address references Burlington, Marinette residents
In this week's Presidential Radio Address, Donald Trump discusses the U.S. healthcare system and the impact Obamacare has had on it. He also mentions two families he met while visiting Milwaukee's General Mitchell International Airport last week.
