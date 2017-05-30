Police search for Winnebago Correctio...

Police search for Winnebago Correctional Center escapee

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a report of an escaped prisoner from the Winnebago Correctional Center located at 4300 Sherman Rd in the City of Oshkosh. Staff from the correctional center reported the escape at 6:38pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Griffen Sun Jerome 1
Black Panthers vs Store May 31 Torrid 1
Milwaukee Police Officer Shoots; Hits Unarmed B... May 28 woz75 1
Cannibalism May 28 Bullet 4
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style May 28 Nude 6
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) May 27 stephfranzen 31
Milwaukee Woman Thwarts Car Thieves By Jumping ... May 25 Milwaukee 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Milwaukee County was issued at June 05 at 3:17AM CDT

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,601 • Total comments across all topics: 281,532,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC