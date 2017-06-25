Police arrest man on weapon and drug charges with help of Canine Officer
Police say their K-9 Officer Frees is to thank for tracking down a suspect after police say he pointed a loaded weapon at a woman on Northport Drive. Police say the suspect, 21-year old Jason Hall, then jumped into a van that sped off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milwaukee County worst place to live in nation
|47 min
|Jared
|2
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|49 min
|Milwaukee
|7
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|16 hr
|george
|35
|Get research Chems and Other Meds
|Jun 18
|Medsonline
|1
|Loretta Lynch
|Jun 18
|just
|1
|make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16)
|Jun 14
|yourown
|48
|Black Panthers vs Store
|Jun 14
|300blackout
|3
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC