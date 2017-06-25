Police arrest man on weapon and drug ...

Police arrest man on weapon and drug charges with help of Canine Officer

9 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Police say their K-9 Officer Frees is to thank for tracking down a suspect after police say he pointed a loaded weapon at a woman on Northport Drive. Police say the suspect, 21-year old Jason Hall, then jumped into a van that sped off.

