Graduating seniors of Germantown High School make their way to the graduation commencement at the Washington County Fair Park grounds on June 4, 2017. Photos: 2017 Graduation in the Milwaukee suburbs Graduating seniors of Germantown High School make their way to the graduation commencement at the Washington County Fair Park grounds on June 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WauwatosaNOW.com.