Painting break results in 'sex' on town's water tower
A water tower emblazoned with the word "sex" greeted drivers as they passed through a town in southeast Wisconsin, thanks to an ill-timed painting break. WTMJ-TV reports that workers painting the town's name on the water tower stopped midway through to allow the paint to dry Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Panthers vs Store
|Wed
|Torrid
|1
|Milwaukee Police Officer Shoots; Hits Unarmed B...
|May 28
|woz75
|1
|Cannibalism
|May 28
|Bullet
|4
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|May 28
|Nude
|6
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|May 27
|stephfranzen
|31
|Milwaukee Woman Thwarts Car Thieves By Jumping ...
|May 25
|Milwaukee
|1
|Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha...
|May 22
|Udonbaby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC