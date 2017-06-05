Oshkosh police search for escaped inmate

Oshkosh police search for escaped inmate

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

They say 28-year-old Dennis Tharp has ties to the Milwaukee area. Tharp escaped from the Winnebago Correctional Center around 6:30 Sunday evening, however, authorities are not releasing details on how he got away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nathan Potter: Jury finds Seandell Jackson guil... (Feb '10) 2 hr Itchy Itchy Rye Rye 31
Griffen Sun Jerome 1
Black Panthers vs Store May 31 Torrid 1
Milwaukee Police Officer Shoots; Hits Unarmed B... May 28 woz75 1
Cannibalism May 28 Bullet 4
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style May 28 Nude 6
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) May 27 stephfranzen 31
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Milwaukee County was issued at June 05 at 10:26AM CDT

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,351 • Total comments across all topics: 281,538,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC