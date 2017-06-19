Oscar-winning composer Hurwitz brings "La La Land" back to where he grew up
No movie will ever get as close to winning Best Picture as "La La Land." After all, the cast and crew were memorably on the stage, holding the trophies and giving speeches when the biggest snafu in Oscar and possibly television history revealed itself and awkwardly handed the moment over to "Moonlight."
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milwaukee County worst place to live in nation
|19 hr
|just
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Ben
|33
|Get research Chems and Other Meds
|Jun 18
|Medsonline
|1
|Loretta Lynch
|Jun 18
|just
|1
|make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16)
|Jun 14
|yourown
|48
|Black Panthers vs Store
|Jun 14
|300blackout
|3
|Republicans press professors to spend more time...
|Jun 13
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC