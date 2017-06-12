Officer-involved shooting along Milwa...

Officer-involved shooting along Milwaukee's lakefront lands two in the hospital

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office confirms with WISN a deputy-involved shooting took place along the lakefront Sunday night. A cell phone video appeared to show an SUV drive up onto a grassy median at Lincoln Memorial Drive and Water Tower Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public record for June 7, 2017 15 hr codile123 1
Taxes 23 hr Brokeback 1
Human Trafficking Jun 9 Backdoor 2
Katherine Torres Jun 8 Just Saying 1
Escape from Milwaukee Jun 8 Seedy 2
News Nathan Potter: Jury finds Seandell Jackson guil... (Feb '10) Jun 5 Jerome 32
Griffen Jun 4 Jerome 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Milwaukee County was issued at June 12 at 4:35PM CDT

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,964 • Total comments across all topics: 281,707,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC