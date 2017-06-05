Next Round of GO Pass Changes Go into Effect on Monday
A reminder for GO Pass holders who were informed last month they are no longer eligible for the program, the last day to use your card is Sunday, June 11th. Beginning Monday, June 12th the cards will no longer work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human Trafficking
|Fri
|Backdoor
|2
|Katherine Torres
|Thu
|Just Saying
|1
|Escape from Milwaukee
|Thu
|Seedy
|2
|Nathan Potter: Jury finds Seandell Jackson guil... (Feb '10)
|Jun 5
|Jerome
|32
|Griffen
|Jun 4
|Jerome
|1
|Black Panthers vs Store
|May 31
|Torrid
|1
|Milwaukee Police Officer Shoots; Hits Unarmed B...
|May 28
|woz75
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC