New street-drug resistant to Narcan
MILWAUKEE, WI A warning is going out from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office of a new kind of drug that's resistant to Narcan, which counteracts opioid overdoses. It's called acryl fentanyl, and officials warn it's more potent and potentially more deadly than fentanyl, heroin or cocaine.
