New street-drug resistant to Narcan

New street-drug resistant to Narcan

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

MILWAUKEE, WI A warning is going out from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office of a new kind of drug that's resistant to Narcan, which counteracts opioid overdoses. It's called acryl fentanyl, and officials warn it's more potent and potentially more deadly than fentanyl, heroin or cocaine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) 9 hr juliestory 36
Loretta Lynch 17 hr Jared 2
make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16) 20 hr Pissed off white man 50
Milwaukee County worst place to live in nation Wed Always Outspoken 3
News Milwaukee-area architectural firms put defining... Jun 25 USA Today 1
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style Jun 25 Milwaukee 7
Get research Chems and Other Meds Jun 18 Medsonline 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,552 • Total comments across all topics: 282,124,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC