Netflix to stay the night at Shaker's for new travel show
The legendary Walker's Point mainstay, famously the home of several haunted tours and supposedly a few supernatural guests, has been selected by Netflix for an upcoming travel series. Shaker's confirmed the streaming service's visit with a Facebook post late last week.
