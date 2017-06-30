MPD: Convicted armed robber behind bars for impersonating a police officer
In 2009, 35-year-old Damian James was sentenced to seven years in prison and five years extended supervision after being found guilty of armed robbery in Milwaukee. Recently, several witnesses informed police James has been in the Isthmus, and other areas of the city, wearing a "duty belt" with a holstered handgun and gold badge, very similar to what detectives may wear.
