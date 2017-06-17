Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke reportedly cancels bid for White House post
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke reportedly has withdrawn his name from consideration for an assistant secretary position at the Department of Homeland Security. one person close to the administration says Clarke's appointment had been subject to significant delays that contributed to him rescinding accepting the new position.
