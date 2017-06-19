Milwaukee sheriff David Clarke bails on Trump administration job

David Clarke will not, in fact, join President Donald Trump's administration as a senior Department of Homeland Security employee drawing a $180,000 salary. Clarke had initially accepted an offer to serve as Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for an office that handles federal-local law enforcement partnerships when it was offered to him in early May. He called backsies over the weekend, rescinding his acceptance formally to Secretary John Kelly.

