Milwaukee sheriff David Clarke bails ...

Milwaukee sheriff David Clarke bails on Trump administration job

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: ThinkProgress

David Clarke will not, in fact, join President Donald Trump's administration as a senior Department of Homeland Security employee drawing a $180,000 salary. Clarke had initially accepted an offer to serve as Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for an office that handles federal-local law enforcement partnerships when it was offered to him in early May. He called backsies over the weekend, rescinding his acceptance formally to Secretary John Kelly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get research Chems and Other Meds Sun Medsonline 1
Loretta Lynch Sun just 1
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Jun 16 johhnybgood 32
make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16) Jun 14 yourown 48
Black Panthers vs Store Jun 14 300blackout 3
News Republicans press professors to spend more time... Jun 13 Defeat Maxine Waters 2
Farkas on Trump spying Jun 13 Defeat Maxine Waters 2
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,058 • Total comments across all topics: 281,883,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC