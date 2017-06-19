Milwaukee sheriff David Clarke bails on Trump administration job
David Clarke will not, in fact, join President Donald Trump's administration as a senior Department of Homeland Security employee drawing a $180,000 salary. Clarke had initially accepted an offer to serve as Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for an office that handles federal-local law enforcement partnerships when it was offered to him in early May. He called backsies over the weekend, rescinding his acceptance formally to Secretary John Kelly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get research Chems and Other Meds
|Sun
|Medsonline
|1
|Loretta Lynch
|Sun
|just
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Jun 16
|johhnybgood
|32
|make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16)
|Jun 14
|yourown
|48
|Black Panthers vs Store
|Jun 14
|300blackout
|3
|Republicans press professors to spend more time...
|Jun 13
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|2
|Farkas on Trump spying
|Jun 13
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC