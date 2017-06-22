Milwaukee Rep Announces 'Created in Milwaukee' Campaign

Last night at Milwaukee Repertory Theater 's annual meeting, Artistic Director Mark Clements and Managing Director Chad Bauman alongside Campaign chairs Judy Hansen and Catherine Robinson unveiled the "Created in Milwaukee" Capital Campaign to raise $10 million for several major initiatives over the next few years, which will solidify The Rep as a major player on the national theatrical scene and a cornerstone of Milwaukee's cultural community. This is The Rep's first capital campaign since the mid-1990s and will fulfill The Rep's strategic plan by funding the following - physical infrastructure repairs, community engagement, new play devolvement, a new production of A Christmas Carol, and the endowment.

