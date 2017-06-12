Milwaukee police release dashcam video of officer shooting suspect who later died
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office released dash camera video of a police pursuit that ended with an officer shooting the driver. The man died two days later.
