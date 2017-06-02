Milwaukee Police: Officer shoots fell...

Milwaukee Police: Officer shoots fellow officer during apparent dog attack

12 hrs ago

According to a Milwaukee Police Department release our Milwaukee affiliate WISN 12 News obtained, the shooting happened while they were trying to stop dogs from attacking them Thursday night. The officers had been called to a home on the north side of the city for a fight and dogs from inside that house charged.

