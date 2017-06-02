Milwaukee Police: Officer shoots fellow officer during apparent dog attack
According to a Milwaukee Police Department release our Milwaukee affiliate WISN 12 News obtained, the shooting happened while they were trying to stop dogs from attacking them Thursday night. The officers had been called to a home on the north side of the city for a fight and dogs from inside that house charged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Panthers vs Store
|May 31
|Torrid
|1
|Milwaukee Police Officer Shoots; Hits Unarmed B...
|May 28
|woz75
|1
|Cannibalism
|May 28
|Bullet
|4
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|May 28
|Nude
|6
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|May 27
|stephfranzen
|31
|Milwaukee Woman Thwarts Car Thieves By Jumping ...
|May 25
|Milwaukee
|1
|Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha...
|May 22
|Udonbaby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC