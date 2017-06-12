Milwaukee man imprisoned in Abu Dhabi needs support

On Easter Sunday, Milwaukee musician Matthew Thomas Gonzales aka "Matty Gonzales" or just "Matty G" passed through Abu Dhabi to board a Royal Caribbean ship because he works for Waveguide Communications and was planning to provide cabling and wiring services on the cruise ships. Gonzales was detained in the Abu Dhabi airport for having a prescription medication called Tramadol.

