Milwaukee launches Promise Zones Initiative
The issues plaguing the City of Milwaukee include: unemployment, poverty, car theft and violence. If the situation remains unchanged it will continue to leave a dark cloud of hopelessness over the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Fri
|Dawn
|37
|Loretta Lynch
|Thu
|Jared
|2
|make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16)
|Thu
|Pissed off white man
|50
|Milwaukee County worst place to live in nation
|Jun 28
|Always Outspoken
|3
|Milwaukee-area architectural firms put defining...
|Jun 25
|USA Today
|1
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|Jun 25
|Milwaukee
|7
|Get research Chems and Other Meds
|Jun 18
|Medsonline
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC