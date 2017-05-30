Milwaukee Judge Seeks Supreme Court SeatFriday, June 2MILWAUKEE, Wi...
MILWAUKEE, Wi A Milwaukee County Judge has declared for the Wisconsin Supreme Court election next year. Judge Rebecca Dallet who sits on the Milwaukee Circuit Court will challenge Justice Michael Gableman.
