Milwaukee County Foster Youth honored for academic achievement
A special celebration was held today at the Wisconsin Executive Residence honoring the academic accomplishments of current and former foster youth. First Lady Tonette Walker gave the keynote speech during the Department of Children and Families' fifth annual Foster Youth Graduation Ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milwaukee-area architectural firms put defining...
|Sun
|USA Today
|1
|Milwaukee County worst place to live in nation
|Sun
|Jared
|2
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|Sun
|Milwaukee
|7
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Jun 24
|george
|35
|Get research Chems and Other Meds
|Jun 18
|Medsonline
|1
|Loretta Lynch
|Jun 18
|just
|1
|make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16)
|Jun 14
|yourown
|48
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC