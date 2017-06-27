Milwaukee celebrates Summerfest's 50th anniversary
When Milwaukee Mayor Henry Maier created Summerfest in 1967, he dreamed of a festival that would bring the community together. He was inspired by a trip to Oktoberfest in Munich and thought a similar event could also revitalize Milwaukee's downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business North.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16)
|22 hr
|Always Outspoken
|49
|Milwaukee County worst place to live in nation
|23 hr
|Always Outspoken
|3
|Milwaukee-area architectural firms put defining...
|Jun 25
|USA Today
|1
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|Jun 25
|Milwaukee
|7
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Jun 24
|george
|35
|Get research Chems and Other Meds
|Jun 18
|Medsonline
|1
|Loretta Lynch
|Jun 18
|just
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC