Milwaukee celebrates Summerfest's 50t...

Milwaukee celebrates Summerfest's 50th anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Business North

When Milwaukee Mayor Henry Maier created Summerfest in 1967, he dreamed of a festival that would bring the community together. He was inspired by a trip to Oktoberfest in Munich and thought a similar event could also revitalize Milwaukee's downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business North.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16) 22 hr Always Outspoken 49
Milwaukee County worst place to live in nation 23 hr Always Outspoken 3
News Milwaukee-area architectural firms put defining... Jun 25 USA Today 1
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style Jun 25 Milwaukee 7
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Jun 24 george 35
Get research Chems and Other Meds Jun 18 Medsonline 1
Loretta Lynch Jun 18 just 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,583 • Total comments across all topics: 282,100,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC