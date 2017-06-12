Milwaukee Area Science Advocates Hope...

Milwaukee Area Science Advocates Hope to Influence Public Policy

The idea to advocate for evidence-based policy decisions started brewing last winter, when a handful of people organized a March for Science. "We really aim to be a group of individuals that can turn out to things like town halls and public meetings to help get the voice of science heard in our communities and in our legislation," he says.

