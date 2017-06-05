Men sought in Sherman Park arsons
MILWAUKEE, WI Two men are being sought by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for fires set during the unrest last fall in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood. The ATF says Derrick Madlock and Corey Miles are wanted for questioning.
