Many Still Seek Answers after Lakefro...

Many Still Seek Answers after Lakefront Shooting

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Milwaukee Courier Online

Sheriff David Clarke and members of the Milwauke and Waukesha county sheriff's office at a news conference on Monday. At a brief news conference on Monday, Sheriff David Clarke updated information on the shooting which occurred at Milwaukee's Lakefront.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Fri johhnybgood 32
make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16) Jun 14 yourown 48
Black Panthers vs Store Jun 14 300blackout 3
News Republicans press professors to spend more time... Jun 13 Defeat Maxine Waters 2
Farkas on Trump spying Jun 13 Defeat Maxine Waters 2
Pride fest Jun 12 just 1
News The Agenda: Supermarket closing is not the sick... Jun 12 Broke 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,322 • Total comments across all topics: 281,835,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC