Man dies after shot by deputy on Milwaukee lakefront

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says Terry Williams died Tuesday at Froedtert Hospital. He had been on life support since he was shot in the head Sunday after he tried to flee from authorities, then drove onto a curb.

