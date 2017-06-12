Man dies after shot by deputy on Milwaukee lakefront
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says Terry Williams died Tuesday at Froedtert Hospital. He had been on life support since he was shot in the head Sunday after he tried to flee from authorities, then drove onto a curb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans press professors to spend more time...
|14 hr
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|2
|Farkas on Trump spying
|14 hr
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|2
|Black Panthers vs Store
|14 hr
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|2
|Pride fest
|Mon
|just
|1
|The Agenda: Supermarket closing is not the sick...
|Mon
|Broke
|1
|Public record for June 7, 2017
|Mon
|MilwaukeeBroke
|2
|Taxes
|Jun 11
|Brokeback
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC