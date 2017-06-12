Lorde will kick off her new North Ame...

Lorde will kick off her new North American tour in Milwaukee in March

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

It's been a big day for pop star and confirmed Internet onion ring enthusiast Lorde. The New Zealand-based singer just released her new album "Melodrama," the much-anticipated sophomore follow-up to her hit debut "Pure Heroine," as well as announced tour dates for the North American leg of her upcoming world tour including kicking off right here in Milwaukee at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on March 1. The announcement came at midnight on Lorde's official website last night alongside the official release of "Melodrama."

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) 16 hr johhnybgood 32
make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16) Wed yourown 48
Black Panthers vs Store Jun 14 300blackout 3
News Republicans press professors to spend more time... Jun 13 Defeat Maxine Waters 2
Farkas on Trump spying Jun 13 Defeat Maxine Waters 2
Pride fest Jun 12 just 1
News The Agenda: Supermarket closing is not the sick... Jun 12 Broke 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Milwaukee County was issued at June 16 at 10:25PM CDT

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,921 • Total comments across all topics: 281,810,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC