Lorde will kick off her new North American tour in Milwaukee in March

It's been a big day for pop star and confirmed Internet onion ring enthusiast Lorde. The New Zealand-based singer just released her new album "Melodrama," the much-anticipated sophomore follow-up to her hit debut "Pure Heroine," as well as announced tour dates for the North American leg of her upcoming world tour including kicking off right here in Milwaukee at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on March 1. The announcement came at midnight on Lorde's official website last night alongside the official release of "Melodrama."

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.