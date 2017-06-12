Lorde will kick off her new North American tour in Milwaukee in March
It's been a big day for pop star and confirmed Internet onion ring enthusiast Lorde. The New Zealand-based singer just released her new album "Melodrama," the much-anticipated sophomore follow-up to her hit debut "Pure Heroine," as well as announced tour dates for the North American leg of her upcoming world tour including kicking off right here in Milwaukee at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on March 1. The announcement came at midnight on Lorde's official website last night alongside the official release of "Melodrama."
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|16 hr
|johhnybgood
|32
|make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16)
|Wed
|yourown
|48
|Black Panthers vs Store
|Jun 14
|300blackout
|3
|Republicans press professors to spend more time...
|Jun 13
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|2
|Farkas on Trump spying
|Jun 13
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|2
|Pride fest
|Jun 12
|just
|1
|The Agenda: Supermarket closing is not the sick...
|Jun 12
|Broke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC