Locust Street Festival of Music and Art, June 11

One of the city's most beloved and longest-running summer celebrations, the Locust Street Festival of Music and Art on June 11 is a hip, fun, eclectic and diverse gathering of local musicians, artists and supporters. A staple of the Riverwest neighborhood, now in its 41st year, the nine-hour party features six stages, dozens of food vendors and, of course, the annual Beer Run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.