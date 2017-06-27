Local student earns degree in biomechanics
Andrew Serfas of Edwardsville has graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis. Serfas earned a Bachelor of Science in Biomechanics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16)
|9 hr
|Always Outspoken
|49
|Milwaukee County worst place to live in nation
|9 hr
|Always Outspoken
|3
|Milwaukee-area architectural firms put defining...
|Jun 25
|USA Today
|1
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|Jun 25
|Milwaukee
|7
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Jun 24
|george
|35
|Get research Chems and Other Meds
|Jun 18
|Medsonline
|1
|Loretta Lynch
|Jun 18
|just
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC