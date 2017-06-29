LivePhish Releases Official Recording...

LivePhish Releases Official Recording from the Phish "O.J. Show" in 1994

1 hr ago

On June 17, 1994 Phish played the Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the largest and most ornate room in The Rave/Eagles Club complex. The show is available now for download and streaming via LivePhish+ and the LivePhish App: bit.ly/ph940617 The landmark "Million Dollar Ballroom" was opened in 1927 with an oval wooden dance floor and domed ceiling ringed by balconies, with a capacity of about 1,500.

