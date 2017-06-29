LivePhish Releases Official Recording from the Phish "O.J. Show" in 1994
On June 17, 1994 Phish played the Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the largest and most ornate room in The Rave/Eagles Club complex. The show is available now for download and streaming via LivePhish+ and the LivePhish App: bit.ly/ph940617 The landmark "Million Dollar Ballroom" was opened in 1927 with an oval wooden dance floor and domed ceiling ringed by balconies, with a capacity of about 1,500.
