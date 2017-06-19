Kesslers Diamonds names Joe Gehrke as...

Kesslers Diamonds names Joe Gehrke as new president

Kesslers Diamond Center, Inc., today announced that Joe Gehrke will join the company as president. Richard Kessler, founder and current president, will transition to the role of chief executive officer.

