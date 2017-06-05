Kathryn Posin To Create World Premier...

Kathryn Posin To Create World Premiere For Milwaukee Ballet II

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

KATHRYN POSIN will create a world premiere for Milwaukee Ballet II Program during the 2017-18 season. The ballet will receive its premiere as part of the MOMENTUM Series on February 10, 2018 at the historic Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Griffen Sun Jerome 1
Black Panthers vs Store May 31 Torrid 1
Milwaukee Police Officer Shoots; Hits Unarmed B... May 28 woz75 1
Cannibalism May 28 Bullet 4
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style May 28 Nude 6
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) May 27 stephfranzen 31
Milwaukee Woman Thwarts Car Thieves By Jumping ... May 25 Milwaukee 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,601 • Total comments across all topics: 281,532,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC