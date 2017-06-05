Kathryn Posin To Create World Premiere For Milwaukee Ballet II
KATHRYN POSIN will create a world premiere for Milwaukee Ballet II Program during the 2017-18 season. The ballet will receive its premiere as part of the MOMENTUM Series on February 10, 2018 at the historic Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
