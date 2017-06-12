Jury selection begins in Milwaukee po...

Jury selection begins in Milwaukee police officer shooting case

Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

Jury selection began on Monday in the trial of a former Milwaukee police officer whose fatal shooting of a black man last year sparked two nights of rioting. Dominique Heaggan-Brown, who is also black, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of 23-year-old Sylville Smith following an Aug. 13 traffic stop.

