Jury selection begins in Milwaukee police officer shooting case
Jury selection began on Monday in the trial of a former Milwaukee police officer whose fatal shooting of a black man last year sparked two nights of rioting. Dominique Heaggan-Brown, who is also black, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of 23-year-old Sylville Smith following an Aug. 13 traffic stop.
