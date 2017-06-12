Jury sees video of Milwaukee police s...

Jury sees video of Milwaukee police shooting

Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

The Latest on the trial of a former Milwaukee police officer charged in the death of a black man last year : Relatives of a black man shot by Milwaukee police officer walked out of a courtroom crying after seeing video from another officer's body camera showing a foot chase that quickly turned fatal. The video shown Wednesday during the trial of former officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown was the first time the public saw how a shooting that sparked riots last year unfolded.

