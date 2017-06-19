Jurors deliberate for 2nd day in tria...

Jurors deliberate for 2nd day in trial of Milwaukee ex-cop

Dominique Heaggan-Brown fatally shot Sylville Smith as the suspect attempted to surrender, a prosecutor argued in the reckless homicide trial of the former Milwaukee police officer. But the former officer's attorney countered that his client made a split-second decision to protect his life and that of another officer.

