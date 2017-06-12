Juneteeth Day Parade and Festival Are "Standing on the Promise"
PHOTO BY KRISTYNA WENTZ-GRAFF / [email protected] MILWAUKEE-"Standing on the Promise" is the theme of the Juneteenth Day Parade and Festival taking place on Monday, June 19. This year's parade steps off at The Juneteenth Day Festival takes from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on King Drive between Center and Burleigh Streets. The Festival features numerous vendors from food to toys, along with community organizations sharing helpful resources for residents of all ages.
