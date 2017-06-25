John Kasich: Ohio governor's website ...

John Kasich: Ohio governor's website hacked with pro-ISIS propaganda

Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump talks with Ohio Gov. John Kasich as former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush looks on during a commercial break at the debate held by Fox Business Network for the top 2016 Republican presidential candidates in Milwaukee, Wisc., Nov. 10, 2015. Ohio Gov. John Kasich's official website was one of several government pages to be hacked Sunday with messages advocating support for the ISIS terror group.

