Joey Hauser Will Take An Unofficial Visit To Marquette This Weekend
Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is one connected dude, and thus he was able to pass along a recruiting tidbit: Joey Hauser, a top 50 recruit in the class of 2018 and the #1 recruit in the state of Wisconsin, will be taking an unofficial visit to Marquette this coming Friday and Saturday, June 23rd & 24th. Hauser, a 6'8", 210 lb.
